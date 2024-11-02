Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.01 and traded as low as $18.16. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 596,491 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

