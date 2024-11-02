Short Interest in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Drops By 6.3%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.