Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVCO shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Silvaco Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVCO

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Silvaco Group in the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,596,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

SVCO stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22. Silvaco Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvaco Group will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.