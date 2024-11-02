Silvant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of JLL stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.64. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $280.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
