Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,409,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $209.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average is $205.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $183.20 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

