Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $23.97 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.