Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.78.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 178.99%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

