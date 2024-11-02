Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 287,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 402,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$53.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 67.13%. The firm had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0459662 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

