Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial (LON:SSA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Co. (LON:SSA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 18,358 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.50.
AFK Sistema PAO (Aktsionernaya Finansovaya Korporatsiya Sistema PAO) is a Russia-based diversified investment company. The investments of the Company comprises stakes in Russian businesses in a range of sectors, including telecommunications, electric power, real estate, retail, high technology, paper and packaging, pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare services, agriculture, finance services, hospitality and tourism, among other industries.
