SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJW Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SJW Group Price Performance
SJW stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62.
SJW Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.
SJW Group Company Profile
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SJW Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.