Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $10.33.
Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
