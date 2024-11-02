Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Skeena Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SKE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 184,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Skeena Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 693,745 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,159,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Skeena Resources by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

