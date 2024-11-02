Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $53.84 and a twelve month high of $101.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $616.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.52 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total value of $474,578.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,761.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 5,354 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $474,578.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,761.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $3,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,716,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,415,355. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,636 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,253. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Skyline Champion by 15.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

