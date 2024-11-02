SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.
SM Energy Stock Down 4.0 %
NYSE:SM traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 4.18.
SM Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
