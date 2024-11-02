Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 6,434 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Coles sold 6,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $77,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,132. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SNAP stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 49,720,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,676,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

