Snap’s (SNAP) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Snap to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

SNAP stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elizabeth Jenkins sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $91,578.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,331.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,255,241.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,497,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

