Sollinda Capital Management LLC Has $45.80 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 12.9% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $45,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,247,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,174. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $137.38 and a 52-week high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.