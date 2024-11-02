SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 891,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after purchasing an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 452,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

