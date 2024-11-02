SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

