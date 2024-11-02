SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13,939.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 386,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,673.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 211,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,537,000 after acquiring an additional 208,860 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 285.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 143,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

