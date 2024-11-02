SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MYCH opened at $24.57 on Friday. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $25.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.