SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYMH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.68. SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

