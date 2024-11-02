SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYCK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 117. SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $25.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.