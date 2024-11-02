Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 1,505 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $11,272.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,913.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, September 16th, Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 212.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 469,305 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

