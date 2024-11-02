SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
SSPPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
