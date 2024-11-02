Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Standex International Stock Performance

SXI stock opened at $180.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.61. Standex International has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $4,647,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 32.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

