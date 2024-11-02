Star Gold (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Star Gold shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 934 shares traded.
Star Gold Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.
Star Gold Company Profile
Star Gold Corp., a pre-development stage company, acquires, evaluates, and explores for precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other base metal-bearing properties. It holds interest in the Longstreet Property, which includes 142 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.
