Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

SBUX opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

