Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stardust Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Stardust Power Stock Performance

SDST opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Stardust Power has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Stardust Power will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

