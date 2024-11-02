Status Price Tops $0.0233 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Status has a total market cap of $91.12 million and $2.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,399.31 or 1.00016471 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012093 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006243 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000738 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00057364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,911,602,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,911,602,419.1957703 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02388321 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $2,429,313.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

