SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 19,465 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock worth $904,677. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

