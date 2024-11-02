Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $2,955,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.77. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.