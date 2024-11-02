Stephens Inc. AR Has $10.05 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ADE LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

