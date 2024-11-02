Stephens Inc. AR Has $7.55 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

