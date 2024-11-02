Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,007 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.19.

ALL opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.16. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

