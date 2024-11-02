Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,865 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KJAN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

