Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

