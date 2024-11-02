Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Purchases 14,631 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,631 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $215,998,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $46,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 432,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 388,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 229.9% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 269,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC opened at $70.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

