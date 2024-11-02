Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 98,092 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 98,092 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $22,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 44.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EZCORP by 59.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 62.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 216,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.69 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

