On October 30, 2024, Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) announced that it, along with Waste Management, Inc., received the required approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada pursuant to the Canadian Competition Act for the closing of their pending Merger agreement. This approval marks a significant step towards the finalization of the Merger.

As previously disclosed, on June 3, 2024, Stericycle entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Waste Management and Stag Merger Sub Inc. According to the terms of the agreement, Merger Sub will merge with and into Stericycle, with Stericycle continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Waste Management.

With the approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada, all conditions related to antitrust and foreign direct investment laws have been met in compliance with the terms of the Merger Agreement. Barring any unforeseen obstacles, the Merger is anticipated to be finalized on November 4, 2024.

Forward-looking statements included in this filing point towards prospective outcomes based on current expectations and projections, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the consummation of the proposed transaction within the expected timeline, potential disruptions to Stericycle’s operations, impacts on stock price, litigation risks, and changes in regulatory environments could significantly affect the outcome.

Investors are advised to refer to Stericycle’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent filings for a detailed description of the factors that could influence the company’s future performance. Stericycle maintains that it will not update any forward-looking statements unless required by law, emphasizing the caution needed in relying on such projections.

Please note that this article is a summary based on Stericycle’s official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

