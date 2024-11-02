Steven Heiskell Sells 17,675 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Heiskell sold 17,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $301,889.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,962.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radius Recycling Price Performance

Radius Recycling stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.18. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -8.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Recycling by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radius Recycling by 4.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,959,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.