STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
STMicroelectronics Stock Performance
NYSE STM traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $26.68. 6,813,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.57.
STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
