StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

