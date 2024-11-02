StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of EDR stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,925. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
