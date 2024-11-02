StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $7.76.
About NTN Buzztime
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.