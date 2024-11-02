StockNews.com Downgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVI

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,229,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.