StockNews.com Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) to Hold

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,678,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $89.46 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

