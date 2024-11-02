StockNews.com Upgrades 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 670,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

