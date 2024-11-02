StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

BLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.89.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $353.94 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $249.89 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,927,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TopBuild by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

