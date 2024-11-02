Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAE) Declares Dividend of $0.08

Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA LFAE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300. Stone Ridge 2048 Longevity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $13.32.
