Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LIAM)

Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LIAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIAM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.36. 100 shares of the stock traded hands. Stone Ridge 2055 Inflation Protected Longevity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $22.54.

