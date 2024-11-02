Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LFAW)

Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LFAW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:LFAW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. Stone Ridge 2060 Longevity Income ETF has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $19.00.
